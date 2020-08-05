Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consider Brinda Karat's plea for FIR against BJP leaders over 'hate speech': Delhi HC to magistrates

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked a magisterial court to consider an application filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and others for their alleged hate speeches related to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:43 IST
Consider Brinda Karat's plea for FIR against BJP leaders over 'hate speech': Delhi HC to magistrates
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked a magisterial court to consider an application filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and others for their alleged hate speeches related to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, while disposing of Karat's application, asked the concerned magistrates of the Rouse Avenue court to decide on the matter in accordance with the law.

The High Court decided to dispose of the matter after advocate Tara Narula, representing Karat, informed that the magisterial court had earlier reserved judgement on her application after concluding the arguments of all sides. However, the court did not pronounce the order as similar issues were pending in the High Court, Narula said. The bench also adjourned the hearing related to several petitions regarding the northeast Delhi violence to August 24. The court had earlier allowed petitioner Harsh Mandar, who was represented by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, to withdraw his petition.

The Delhi Police, in its affidavit on the batch of pleas, had submitted that the police authorities acted promptly, vigilantly, and effectively without any fear or favour as a result of which violence could be contained in few days and to a limited area. "Speeches of political leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Verma, Waris Pathan, and others are being examined by the Delhi Police and necessary action in this regard will be taken in due course of time if it is found on the evidence that their speech had any nexus with the riots," the affidavit said.

In the affidavit, the Delhi Police said that the petitions raising questions on the investigation are nothing but a blatant and brazen misuse of the public interest litigation. Around 53 people had lost their lives in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi after clashes erupted between two opposing factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Temple will be epitome of not only Lord Ram's greatness, but of India's too: Yogi

Calling the foundation stone laying for Ram temple the most awaited moment of the past 500 years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Rams greatness but of Indias to...

Ed gets custody of three people in Kerala gold smuggling-money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday obtained the custody of three people, including main accused Swapna Suresh, in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling-money laundering case, officials said. They agency got their custody from a...

Zenara Pharma receives DCGI approval to manufacture, sell Favipiravir tablets

Zenara Pharma, a fully owned subsidiary of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, announced that it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI, to manufacture and sell Favipiravir tablets as a treatment option for patie...

PTC India Financial Services shares jump over 5 pc after Q1 earnings

Shares of PTC India Financial Services PFS on Wednesday closed over 5 per cent higher after the company reported over 69 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30. The stock closed at Rs 18.50, registe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020