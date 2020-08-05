CBI gets Centre's nod to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

By Ashoke Raj The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) got the nod from the Central Government to probe the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After this, India's premier investigation agency is all set to take up the investigation in the FIR registered based on the complaint of Rajput's father KK Singh in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. "Central Bureau of Investigation has received notification from the Central Government and the agency will take up the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case," CBI said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent a recommendation to the Central Government to investigate the case filed based on Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna. He informed today that the recommendation has been accepted by the Centre. "The Central Government has accepted the recommendation of the State Government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the case filed in Patna by the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Thanks to the Central Government for this. We hope that now a better investigation and justice will be found," Kumar tweeted today.

In Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted before a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor's death in Bihar's Patna to Mumbai.

Family, friends, and fans of Sushant were demanding a CBI investigation after Sushant, who died on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, under mysterious circumstances. On the investigation of the case by Mumbai Police, Union Minister RK Singh told ANI, "Mumbai police didn't do anything in the case and were investigating people for publicity. They didn't file an FIR and didn't tell who they are probing."

Mumbai Police has recorded statements of at least 56 people in connection with Rajput's death. (ANI)