Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:57 IST
FACTBOX-Countries rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

Countries and international organisations lined up on Wednesday to help Lebanon after a massive warehouse explosion sent a blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

Below are details of some of the international assistance offered. BRITAIN - A five million pound ($6.6 million) aid package including search and rescue help and expert medical support.

CYPRUS - Two helicopters, 10 rescuers and eight rescue dogs. The Cypriot foreign minister said Nicosia had chartered a plane to deliver medical supplies and repatriate any Cypriots who wanted to leave Beirut. About 50 have already accepted the offer.

CZECH REPUBLIC - A team of 36 people. DENMARK - 600 chemical protective suits, meant for the protection of search and rescue workers.

EGYPT - Two planes with medical supplies. FRANCE - 55 security personnel, 6 tonnes of health equipment and around 10 emergency doctors.

President Emmanuel Macron will fly on Thursday to Beirut, where he will meet political figures. GERMANY - Germany will, if possible, send a 47-strong rescue team. Also 1 million euros in immediate aid via the German Red Cross to establish first aid stations in Beirut and provide medical equipment.

GREECE - A team of 12 personnel, a rescue dog and two special purpose vehicles. HUNGARY - Budapest is providing one million euros of humanitarian aid to help with life-saving efforts and reconstruction following the explosion in Beirut.

The aid will be provided to the charitable arm of the Maronite Church in Lebanon. IRAN - Nine tonnes of food, as well as medicine, medical equipment, medical personnel and a field hospital to Lebanon, according to Iranian media.

IRAQ - A plane with emergency medical aid. ITALY - Two Air Force planes with eight tonnes of medical equipment and a team of experts, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

KUWAIT - Kuwait has delivered medical aid and other essentials. NETHERLANDS - A 67-person search and rescue team.

NORWAY - 40 tonnes of medical equipment and 25 million Norwegian crowns ($2.79 million) in financial help. POLAND - Medical materials and trained Polish rescuers.

Poland's State Fire Service will send 39 rescuers and four dogs. The flight is ready to leave as soon as Wednesday, once it gets approval from Lebanese authorities, the Prime Minister's office said. QATAR - The country has dispatched the first of four planned flights on Wednesday with medical aid, and will deliver two field hospitals of 500 beds each, equipped with respirators and other necessary medical supplies.

RUSSIA - Five planes carrying medical equipment, a field hospital and medical personnel. All medical staff travelling to Beirut will be equipped with personal protective gear in light of the coronavirus pandemic. TUNISIA - Two planes carrying food and medical aid. The president said his country could treat up to 100 of the casualties in its hospitals.

TURKEY - Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is helping in the search for survivors, digging through debris to look for people and recover bodies. The group has also mobilised a kitchen at a Palestinian refugee camp to deliver food to those in need, said Mustafa Ozbek, an Istanbul-based IHH official.

EUROPEAN UNION - Activating a programme that helps countries after natural disasters and more than 100 firefighters are being deployed with vehicles, dogs and equipment for search and rescue operations. The EU also activated its Copernicus satellite mapping system to help assess the damage.

WHO, IFRC and UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - The World Health Organization, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the United Arab Emirates have sent medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, medicine and surgical equipment.

