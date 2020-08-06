Pompeo says U.S., Russia have made progress on arms control

Pompeo says U.S., Russia have made progress on arms controlReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 02:01 IST
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States had made progress with Russia on nuclear arms control recently and hopes China will decide to join the discussions.
"In the last handful of months, we've been working diligently to get the three nations that have the largest nuclear capabilities - the United States, Russia and China - to have a strategic dialogue about how we move forward together to decrease the risk to the world," Pompeo told reporters.
"We've made progress with the Russians; we've had two good gatherings. I hope we'll have one before too long, and we're hopeful that the Chinese will choose to participate," he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Mike Pompeo
- United States
- Russia
- Russians
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 14 new coronavirus cases, including nine in Xinjiang
Dam collapse in China could point to a 'black swan' disaster
Houston Police, Fire officials responding to reports of documents being burned at Consulate General of China
Golf-PGA Tour Series-China cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic
China forces Christians to replace images of Jesus with Communist leaders