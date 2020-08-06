Belarus to invite Russia and Ukraine to discuss alleged mercenaries - Belta

Belarus to invite Russia and Ukraine to discuss alleged mercenaries - BeltaReuters | Minsk | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:36 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered authorities to invite Russia and Ukraine's prosecutors to Minsk to resolve the case of a group of alleged Russian mercenaries it detained last week, the Belta news agency reported.
Ukraine wants the men extradited to Ukraine over their alleged role in fighting in Ukraine's east. Russia denies the men are mercenaries and says they work for a private security firm.
