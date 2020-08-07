Left Menu
Directions for review of 4G internet restoration in J-K being complied with: Centre tells SC

The Central government on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that the directions issued by the apex court for the review of restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir are being complied with.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:01 IST
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that the directions issued by the apex court for the review of restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir are being complied with. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, submitted that the directions issued by the Supreme Court that a committee be created have been followed.

"The directions for review are being complied with," Mehta submitted to a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice NV Ramana. "The earlier Lieutenant Governor (LG) gave a press interview. Now the LG has been changed. We need time to get instructions and file a response," Mehta said.

The apex court was hearing a contempt petition filed by an NGO named Foundation for Media Professionals seeking the restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that the top court's earlier orders are not being complied with by concerned authorities. Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioner, said that the Solicitor General had last time appeared for Jammu and Kashmir. "On the last date of hearing, they said they want to go through the rejoinder that petitioners have followed. They are taking time," Ahmadi said.

After hearing the submissions, the bench said that we are not saying anything because you (petitioner) have relied on the statement of the Governor and now the Governor has changed. "You have waited for this so long, wait for two more days. We need to see what the government has to say. Then we will see if there is any Contempt," the bench told the petitioner and said let the affidavit be filed by the government.

The court also made it clear that there is no question of any further adjournment. Attorney General KK Venugopal must also be present on the next date with the stand of the Centre, the bench said and fixed the matter for further hearing to August 11.

The court also asked Mehta if it is possible that the 4G internet can be restored in any parts of Jammu and Kashmir, to which Mehta replied, "we will have to see and may file a reply". Mehta said that he will get instructions in the case and vehemently opposed the plea seeking contempt proceedings against Home Secretary, and other officials. (ANI)

