U.N. agencies scramble to support Beirut blast victims

U.N. agencies scramble to support Beirut blast victimsReuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:57 IST
U.N. agencies are scrambling to support victims of the devastating warehouse blast in Beirut, which has undermined an already weak health care system in Lebanon, officials said on Friday.
Damage to hospitals has removed 500 beds of capacity, a World Health Organization spokesman told a virtual United Nations briefing. Containers with thousands of personal protection equipment (PPE) items - used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - have also been destroyed.
