Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in SC seeks contempt proceedings against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

A plea seeking contempt proceedings against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly "scandalising" and casting "defamatory aspersions" on the Supreme Court over Ayodhya verdict was filed on Friday. The plea said the applicant is seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the alleged contemnor for "scandalizing and casting unwarranted and defamatory aspersions upon character or ability of Supreme Court of India".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:48 IST
Plea in SC seeks contempt proceedings against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A plea seeking contempt proceedings against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly "scandalizing" and casting "defamatory aspersions" on the Supreme Court over Ayodhya verdict was filed on Friday. The plea filed by Anti-Terrorist Front India president Viresh Shandilya and an advocate said that Owaisi made "scandalized and vague" statement about sanctity and wisdom of the apex court on a news channel ahead of 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ayodhya this week.

"Ram Mandir dispute was pending for very long time before this court and after the pronouncement of the judgment, the contemnor is making a false and baseless statement about the dispute without looking at the sentiments and faith of the crores of Hindus, and by making such statement contemnor tried to provoke the Muslims community," the plea said. The petition contended that Owaisi's statement on July 30 this year hurt the religious feelings of crores of Indians who are having faith in Lord Ram.

"By making the said statement on national television the contemnor has shown disrespect to the apex of the court of India, and also shown that he does not have any faith in the India Judicial system," it said. The plea said the applicant is seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the alleged contemnor for "scandalizing and casting unwarranted and defamatory aspersions upon character or ability of Supreme Court of India". The plea said that by making "vague" statements Owaisi criticized the wisdom, rational and balanced views of top court without any basis.

The apex court on November 9 last year had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga to have shorter winter break next season

The Bundesliga season kicks off on Sept. 18 with champions Bayern Munich taking on Schalke 04 and will only have an 11-day winter break as the German Football League DFL adapts the schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The DFL on Friday said ...

'The world exploded': Beirut blast takes a husband, father

Soha Saade had not seen her husband since Christmas. The coronavirus pandemic had kept 44-year-old Jihad in Nigeria, where he worked far from his family in Beirut. Once travel restrictions eased, he flew home with a new sense of urgency His...

Meghalaya to allow home delivery of liquor

The Meghalaya government on Friday decided to issue licenses to wine shops for home delivery of liquor. Minister James K Sangma said the state cabinet has approved a proposal regarding this and decided to introduce a new regulation under th...

PM Modi to inaugurate submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai, Port Blair on Aug 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable OFC connecting Chennai and Port Blair on August 10 through video conferencing. According to a release by Prime Ministers Office PMO, the submarine cable will als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020