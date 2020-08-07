1,063 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab

A total of 1,063 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 21,930 in the state. According to the official data, as many as 381 people have recovered from the virus today.

The total number of cases includes 7,351 active cases, 14,040 cured/discharged and 539 deaths. India's COVID-19 cases crossed 20 lakh on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday.