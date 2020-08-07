734 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

As many as 734 new cases of COVID-19, 719 recovered cases, and 16 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. According to the official data, the coronavirus count of the state rose to 37,298 including 8,715 active cases, 27,621 cured/discharged, and 962 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases, India's COVID-19 count rose to 20,27,075 on Friday, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total cases include 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated, and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country's COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10 lakh mark on July 17 when the total positive cases stood at 10,03,832 in India.