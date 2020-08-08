Left Menu
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

UPS plans heavy holiday fees amid coronavirus-related shipment surge United Parcel Service Inc plans to impose big fees on large shippers sending significantly more packages through its system during the holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new fee schedule released on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 05:21 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. NRA dissidents cautiously welcome lawsuit, see overhaul as long overdue

National Rifle Association members who have been alleging corruption within the gun lobby's leadership for years have cautiously welcomed a lawsuit from New York state that threatens to dissolve the foremost champion of gun rights in the United States. New York Attorney General Letitia James sued on Thursday to break up the NRA, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group wasted millions of dollars of members' money on their own luxury travel, personal gifts from retailers like Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, family vacations to the Bahamas and big game hunts in Africa. U.S. job growth forecast to slow sharply in July as COVID-19 cases soar

U.S. employment growth likely slowed significantly in July amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections, which would provide the clearest evidence yet that the economy's recovery from the recession caused by the pandemic was faltering. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday could pile pressure on the White House and Congress to speed up negotiations on another aid package. Talks have been dragging over differences on major issues including the size of a government benefit for tens of millions of unemployed workers. UPS plans heavy holiday fees amid coronavirus-related shipment surge

United Parcel Service Inc plans to impose big fees on large shippers sending significantly more packages through its system during the holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new fee schedule released on Friday. The novel coronavirus outbreak has disrupted operations at UPS and other large delivery firms - swamping their networks with everything from food to furniture, while putting the brakes on profit-making shipments between businesses. Vaccine for COVID-19 will need outside expert review, U.S. regulator says

The United States will need to have independent experts review COVID-19 vaccine candidates before approval, the country's top drug regulator said on Friday, offering reassurance that his agency would not cut corners in the race to roll out a vaccine. U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said COVID-19 vaccine candidates will be reviewed according to established legal and regulatory standards for medical products, including by an outside advisory committee. U.S. surpasses 160,000 coronavirus deaths as school openings near

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 160,000 on Friday, nearly a quarter of the world’s total, according to a Reuters tally, as the country debates whether schools are ready to reopen their doors in the coming weeks. The country with the most coronavirus cases, the United States recorded 160,003 deaths and 4.91 million cases. Coronavirus deaths are rising in 23 states and cases in 20 states, according to a Reuters analysis of data the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks. Rare syndrome linked to COVID-19 found in nearly 600 U.S. children: CDC

Nearly 600 children were admitted to U.S. hospitals with a rare inflammatory syndrome associated with the novel coronavirus over four months during the peak of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Friday. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) is a rare but severe condition that shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, including fever, rashes, swollen glands and, in severe cases, heart inflammation. WeChat U.S. ban cuts off users link to families in China

U.S. President Donald Trump’s ban on transactions using popular Chinese messaging app WeChat will cut ties to families and friends in China, millions of users in the United States fear, as they become the latest casualties in the standoff between the two nations. WeChat, owned by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, is popular among Chinese students, expats and some Americans who have personal or business relationships in China. Most popular messaging apps in the United States, including Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and Telegram have been blocked in China. Trump to hold news conference at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT)

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a news conference at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Friday from his golf property in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is spending the weekend, the White House said. "I will be doing a news conference on the ChinaVirus, the just announced very good economic numbers, and the improving economy," Trump said in a subsequent tweet. "Also, the subject of the Beirut, Lebanon catastrophe will be discussed," he said. U.S. judge denies bail to two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

A U.S. district judge on Friday denied bail to two Massachusetts men accused of helping orchestrate former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan. Judge Indira Talwani rejected bail for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor after Japan had sought their extradition. A magistrate had also previously denied their release. All New York schools meet state standard to open for in-person classes, Governor Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said that all school districts in his state, once the epicenter of the nation's COVID-19 crisis, could open for in-person learning in the fall based on their current low infection rates of the virus. All New York regions have met the reopening threshold that Cuomo set in July, the governor said on Friday, with infection rates of the disease below 5% over on a 14-day average.

