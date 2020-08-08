Left Menu
We will abide by SC order on giving Sushant's death case to CBI: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra government will abide by the Supreme Court's order in connection with the Mumbai Police investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:53 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh speaking to reporters in Nagpur on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government will abide by the Supreme Court's order in connection with the Mumbai Police investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday. When asked whether the Mumbai Police will hand over the investigation in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or conduct a parallel probe, Deshmukh said, "We will abide by the Supreme Court Order."

"The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter on August 11. We will see what the court orders and take further action accordingly. Currently, Mumbai Police is investigating the case very professionally," he told reporters here. Notably, the CBI has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. The actor was found dead in his at his Mumbai residence on June 14. This comes as the apex court is slated to hear on August 11 a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking the transfer of the investigation in Rajput's death from Patna to Mumbai claiming the former has no jurisdiction in the matter. (ANI)

