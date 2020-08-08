Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court grants bail to Delhi violence accused on condition of maintaining peace, harmony

A Delhi court has granted bail to a man, arrested in connection with a case relating to violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on condition that "he shall maintain peace and harmony in his locality."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:07 IST
Court grants bail to Delhi violence accused on condition of maintaining peace, harmony
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha A Delhi court has granted bail to a man, arrested in connection with a case relating to violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on condition that "he shall maintain peace and harmony in his locality."

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav on Friday granted bail to Mohd Mobin Ali asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with a surety of the like amount. The court also imposed certain condition including that he shall not tamper with the evidence or influence any witness in any manner.

Among the other conditions is that Ali will appear before the court on each and every date of hearing to attend the proceedings and shall furnish his mobile number to station house officer (SHO) of New Usmanpur upon his release from the jail. The court also directed him to install "Aarogya Setu App" in his mobile phone. While granting bail, the court also noted two parts in the CCTV footage of the incident.

In the first part, the co-accused persons namely Mohd Javed Khan, Mohd Anas and other accused were allegedly seen with sword, sticks etc, in their hands; whereas, in the second part the applicant is seen. "He is clearly 'unarmed' and he appears to be very cool, calm and composed," the court observed. "From the very perusal of the CCTV footage, it is clearly apparent that the applicant does not appear to be part of riotous mob. As per the arguments advanced at bar by the learned counsel for the applicant, he was returning from Masjid after offering namaaz," the court held.

"In my considered opinion, the case of the applicant is different from that of co-accused persons namely Mohd Javed Khan and Mohd Anas," it added. Ali has been in judicial custody since April 20, afrer he was arrested in connection with a case related to the northeast Delhi violence in New Usmanpur. He was arrested after being identified in the CCTV footage by injured Raman on March 13.

Ali had filed a bail plea through advocate M Gulzar Ali, who has argued that the applicant, who is aged about 45 years has not been named in the FIR. The advocate argued that the applicant is not of the age group of other rioters. Countering defence counsel arguement, Special Public Prosecutor vehemently argued that the applicant has been identified by injured Raman on March 13 after seeing the CCTV footage obtained in the matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Wentworth women's event abandoned after fire on course

The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final was abandoned on Saturday as wildfires at the Wentworth club that forced the suspension of play on Friday continued to pose a risk. Searing temperatures initially triggered the fires on nearby Chobham Comm...

Ariana Grande shares adorable videos of beau Dalton Gomez on his birthday

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande celebrated the birthday of boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Friday with her favourite videos and photos of the couple on Instagram. The 27-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, hbd to my baby my best friend m...

Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000 and barrel onward

Brazils death toll from COVID-19 is expected to hit 100,000 on Saturday and continue to climb as most Brazilian cities reopen shops and dining even though the pandemic has yet to peak.Confronting its most lethal outbreak since the Spanish f...

Rohit's customised shoes part of Adidas' Superstar of Change campaign

Indias limited overs cricket teams vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be a part of sportswear giant Adidas SuperstarsofChange campaign with his concept of creative artwork of the world under the sea designed on a new brand of sneakers. The camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020