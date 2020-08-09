Left Menu
India's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 68.32 pc

India's patients recovering from COVID-19 cross the 14.2 lakh mark, taking the recovery rate across the country to 68.32 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 05:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 05:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's patients recovering from COVID-19 cross the 14.2 lakh mark, taking the recovery rate across the country to 68.32 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. "There has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 recoveries. With 48,900 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India's total recoveries from COVID-19 has reached 14,27,005. The recovery rate, on a steady upward rise, stands at 68.32 per cent," read a statement from the Union Health Ministry.

The Ministry further informed that the case fatality rate (CFR) in the country stands at 2.04 per cent. "The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.04 per cent today. India has registered one of the lowest deaths per million at 30 as compared to the global average of 91 deaths per million," the Ministry further added.

It also informed that the active cases, which are the actual caseload for India at 6,19,088 account for 29.64 per cent of total positive cases. The tests per million have seen a sharp increase to 16,947 on Saturday, it said. (ANI)

