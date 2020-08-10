SC refuses to accept Prashant Bhushan's regret in 2009 contempt case
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to accept the regret submitted by lawyer Prashant Bhushan in connection with an 11-year-old contempt of court case against him and noted that the matter needs to be heard further.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:11 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to accept the regret submitted by lawyer Prashant Bhushan in connection with an 11-year-old contempt of court case against him and noted that the matter needs to be heard further. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari, slated the matter for further hearing on August 17 after issuing the interim order in the matter.
Bhushan had, in his reply resubmitted to the apex court, regretted his statement in the year 2009 that half of around 16 former Chief Justices of India (CJIs) were corrupt. The top court today, however, refused to grant any relief and said, it will examine whether prima facie, his statement amounts to contempt. (ANI)
