Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. rights office concerned about Jimmy Lai arrest, seeks review

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:07 IST
U.N. rights office concerned about Jimmy Lai arrest, seeks review
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@JimmyLaiApple)

The U.N. human rights office voiced deep concern on Monday at the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and others under the new security law and urged authorities to ensure that the legislation is not being misused. Jeremy Laurence, spokesman for the office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, said in an email reply to Reuters: "We urge the authorities to review these cases to ensure that the arrests do not impinge on the exercise of rights protected by the international human rights law and Hong Kong's Basic Law.

"We repeat our calls for the authorities to monitor and review the operation of the security law and to amend it if necessary to ensure there is no scope for its misuse to restrict human rights guaranteed by international law and the Basic Law of Hong Kong," he said.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Shots fired as crowds clash with police in downtown Chicago

Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police early Monday in Chicagos Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the citys downtown. At one point, shots were fired at police and officers returned ...

Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centre's intervention on the matter.

Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centres intervention on the matter....

2 members of gang supplying arms to criminals held; illegal weapons seized: Police

Two members of a gang supplying arms to criminals were arrested and countrymade pistols, revolvers and guns seized from their possession in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The gang used to supply arms to criminals in ...

Huge shortfall in funds to fight coronavirus, WHO says

There is a huge gap between the funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed worldwide, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020