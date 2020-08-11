Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treat as representation plea seeking guidelines for certification of products claiming to kill COVID virus: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Central government to treat as a representation a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to formulate guidelines for testing and certification of products claiming to kill the COVID-19 virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:00 IST
Treat as representation plea seeking guidelines for certification of products claiming to kill COVID virus: Delhi HC
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Central government to treat as a representation public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to formulate guidelines for testing and certification of products claiming to kill the COVID-19 virus. The PIL, filed by Green Dream Foundation through advocate Nilesh Bijlani and argued by advocate Sameer Nandwani, alleged that Log 9 Material Pvt Ltd misled people by claiming its product Corona Oven sterilizes food and PPE kits without proper certification.

With this direction, a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the plea. The counsel for the petitioner told the court that Log 9 Material Pvt Ltd claimed that its product known as Corona Oven can sterilize food, which would be safe for consumption after it is put in Corona Oven and a complete process is followed

The company also claimed to sterilize PPE kits so that they can be reused by medical personnel while treating COVID patients, the plea said. "The same is sold as a product approved from the Indian Institute of Science (IIS), Bangalore, which has no such mechanism to grant such certificate to any such product," it added.

The plea also sought directions to the respondent to formulate guidelines for testing, launching, certification, etc for such products which claim to kill COVID-19 virus or sterilize products from COVID-19 virus, and to take action against organizations /institutes which issue reports without proper evaluation of the product and further do not keep track of the use of such reports.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran sentences 2 men to prison over spying for Israel, West

Two Iranians have been sentenced to 10-year prison terms on charges of spying for Israel, Germany and Britain, the website of the countrys judiciary reported on Tuesday. The report quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili identified...

Putin says Russia develops first vaccine against coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that his country has developed first vaccine that works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity against COVID-19 as he disclosed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinat...

Japanese ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed annual checks

A Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef off Mauritius and has leaked at least an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil passed an annual inspection in March without any problems, Japans ClassNK inspection body said on Tuesday. The ship, MV ...

World Food Programme to send 50,000 T of wheat flour to Lebanon

The World Food Programme WFP will send 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Lebanon after last weeks blast at Beiruts port destroyed its only silo with all the private stocks held there, a United Nations report said on Tuesday.The U.N. Office fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020