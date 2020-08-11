Left Menu
Two arrested with 17 kg opium, 1,860 kg poppy husk

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:55 IST
Two men arrested for sumggling 1877 kg of contraband substances to Rajasthan on August 10. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Ranchi police have arrested two accused and seized 17 kgs of opium and 1,860 kgs of poppy husk with a market value of Rs 35 lakh from their possession which they were smuggling to Rajasthan, Superintendent of Police Naushan Alam said on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Narpat Kumar Mangaram, 25, and Chunaram, 30, both residents of Rajasthan's Barmer. They had procured these contraband items from various areas of Jharkhand.

The arrest was made on Monday after police acted upon a tip-off. "Acting on secret information, a special investigation team conducted a vehicle checking drive on NH-33 on Monday. On suspicion, the team checked an 18-wheel truck and found 17 packets of opium of 1 kg each and 93 gunny sacks of poppy husk weighing 1,860 kg. The police also seized a cash amount of Rs 30,460 from their possession," the Superintendent of Police said.

When the driver and another man could not present valid documents for carrying the substances, they were arrested. (ANI)

