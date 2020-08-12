Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Police summons co-founder of digital marketing company in fake followers case

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch issued summons to Sagar Gokhale, co-founder of Qyuki Digital Media Private Limited which is a reputed digital marketing company, to record his statement in the fake followers racket case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-08-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:33 IST
Mumbai Police summons co-founder of digital marketing company in fake followers case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch issued summons to Sagar Gokhale, co-founder of Qyuki Digital Media Private Limited which is a reputed digital marketing company, to record his statement in the fake follower's racket case. The Mumbai Police had, last week, arrested 29-year-old Kashif Mansoor in the fake social media followers case for allegedly selling fake followers. As per the Mumbai Police, Mansoor, a civil engineer, has completed 25,000 orders to date and sold 2.3 crores, fake followers.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police arrested a man who made a fake profile of a Bollywood playback singer and claimed that he manages her social media accounts. The accused had allegedly contacted some Bollywood personalities and claimed he can increase their social media followers the way he increased the singer's followers. During the investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found about 100 companies selling fake social media followers.

The agency has recorded around 20 statements in the matter. Notably, the SIT has also written to France government (via MEA) and sought details of FollowersKart, one of the main accused companies (France-based).

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh flute seller bears brunt of COVID-19 crisis

Not only big businesses but even small traders faced the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak. A flute player and seller in Chandigarh too met with the same fate and was barely able to sustain himself amid the coronavirus lockdown. Kanchan, a flu...

Razorpay launches Payment Buttons for SMEs - No Developer Support Needed

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 12 ANINewsVoir Empowering Startups to accept payments on their own website, Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial services company, on Tuesday launched Payment Buttons. Payment button enables businesses a...

Five killed as bus catches fire in Karnataka

At least five people, including three children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Benglauru bound bus they were travelling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning. Five pe...

NHL roundup: Lightning edge Jackets in 5th OT

Brayden Points goal in the fifth overtime period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round quarterfinal series on Tuesday in Toronto. At 1027 of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020