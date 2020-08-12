Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in SC seeks commission for inquiry into mismanagement of COVID-19 pandemic

It claimed that the Centre has failed to undertake effective measures for containing the transmission of virus even after being notified about it by the World Health Organization (WHO) in early January this year. The plea has alleged that these lapses "while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a severe infraction of the fundamental rights of people".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:09 IST
Plea in SC seeks commission for inquiry into mismanagement of COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea which has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, for inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The petition has alleged that the Centre failed to undertake timely and effective measures for containing transmission of the virus and an independent inquiry by a commission, appointed under the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952, was essential to inquire into the "lapses".

As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, the plea, filed by six petitioners including retired bureaucrats, is scheduled to come up for hearing on August 14 before a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao. The petition, filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, has claimed that the Centre's response to the pandemic and its "deleterious impact" on the lives and livelihoods of the citizens is a "definite matter of public importance and warrants appointment of a commission" under section 3 of the Act.

The plea has claimed that the nationwide lockdown, which had commenced from March 25, and the manner in which it was implemented has had a "devastating impact" on jobs, livelihood and the overall economy. It alleged that the nationwide lockdown, which was announced on March 24, was "arbitrary, irrational and without due consultation with experts or state governments".

"In spite of being the harshest and most restrictive lockdown in the world, it has failed to arrest the spread of the disease," the plea claimed and also referred to the "exodus" of migrant workers and daily wagers during the lockdown from cities to their respective home towns. It alleged that the authority has also failed in drawing up national plan and issuing guidelines for providing minimum standards of relief to vulnerable sections of the society under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The plea alleged that there was delay in ensuring adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for safety of healthcare workers during the pandemic. It claimed that the Centre has failed to undertake effective measures for containing the transmission of virus even after being notified about it by the World Health Organization (WHO) in early January this year.

The plea has alleged that these lapses "while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a severe infraction of the fundamental rights of people". It claimed that prior to March 4 and during the months of January and February, the authorities have failed to conduct screening and surveillance of adequate number of international passengers.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Telecoms deal lifts Europe, FTSE shines despite record GDP slump

Telecommunications stocks boosted European bourses on Wednesday after a billion dollar takeover offer for Switzerlands Sunrise Communications, while Londons FTSE 100 gained on bets of more stimulus after a collapse in UKs quarterly economic...

Phillies pen needs to step up against streaking Orioles

A three-game winning streak has the upstart Baltimore Orioles riding high, while an extremely generous bullpen has the Philadelphia Phillies down in the dumps. The Orioles aim to continue their ascent at the Phillies expense on Wednesday wh...

Facing Royals, Reds hope Miley continues starters' success

The Cincinnati Reds are on pace to do something that has been done only twice in major league history, and do it fairly easily. The Reds starters have given up fewer runs than their relievers through the first 17 games.Its an obscure stat, ...

Xiaomi launches Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra flagship smartphones

Xiaomi today announced the launch of two flagships, Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra at an event held at the Xiaomi Science and Technology Park in Shangdi, Beijing. The Mi 10 Ultra comes with OLED TrueColor curved display with a 120Hz refres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020