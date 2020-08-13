Left Menu
NGT directs Delhi govt, other agencies for enforcement of noise pollution norms at ground level

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Delhi government, Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to take further steps to ensure that the noise pollution norms are enforced at the ground level for protection of public health and the environment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:24 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The tribunal also said that the compensation scale laid down by the CPCB relating to the violation of noise rules may be enforced throughout India. "We are of the view that the compensation scale laid down by the CPCB may be enforced throughout India. The CPCB may issue appropriate statutory orders for the purpose for being complied with in all the States/UTs. If Delhi becomes a model of compliance for enforcement of pollution norms, it may help all other States/UTs to follow the same," the NGT said.

An NGT bench headed by its Chairperson AK Goel recommendation came considering a report filed by CPCB, which has laid down compensation varying from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakhs for violation of noise rules in the national capital. The CPCB has laid down the regime of compensation and other action for violation of the noise rules including the use of loudspeakers or a public address system without permission, bursting of sound-emitting firecrackers in silence zone or during night time and violation of rules during holding public rallies, marriage, and religious events.

The NGT was hearing a batch of petitions relating to the failure of the statutory authorities in Delhi in controlling noise pollution as per the statutory mandate of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (Noise Rules). The tribunal also noted that certain steps have been taken by the Delhi Police, Delhi Government, DPCC and the CPCB, but further steps are required to ensure that the noise pollution norms are enforced at the ground level for protection of public health and the environment in the light of orders already passed.

It also noted that some regulatory framework is said to have been made operational, but it opined that there is no effective centralised mechanism for monitoring. "As noticed earlier, though the DCP and the SDM were nominated, on being summoned by this Tribunal, they were found to be non-functional, and thereafter, we are informed that even today they are not functional. This state of affairs must be forthwith remedied by the Police Commissioner and the Chief Secretary respectively," the NGT said. It added that they may ensure that their representatives are duly and jointly functional and conduct weekly meetings and maintain the minutes of meetings and work in tandem with all other regulatory bodies including the DPCC and the Municipal Corporations.

The entire data collected on the noise monitoring equipment may be centralized and placed on their exclusive websites. They may also coordinate and follow-up the corrective measures with all other agencies and may also monitor the functioning of the eco-clubs, the NGT said. The tribunal also ordered to constitute a monitoring committee to be headed by a former Judge of the High Court, Justice SP Garg, to ascertain the status of compliance in the light of the present order and suggest further measures in the context of Delhi for enforcement of noise pollution control measures.

The NGT listed the matter for further hearing on April 15, 2021. (ANI)

Videos

