51 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh
As many as 51 new COVID-19 cases and 24 recoveries were reported from Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, said the State Health Department.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:33 IST
As many as 51 new COVID-19 cases and 24 recoveries were reported from Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, said the State Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State has reached 3,687, including 1,257 active cases, 2,386 cured cases, and 16 deaths so far.
India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus tally touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths. (ANI)
