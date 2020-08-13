Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays HC order on MoEF's failure to publish notification in multiple languages

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Delhi High Court order of contempt of court proceedings against Environment, Forest & Climate Change Ministry, for allegedly failing to publish draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification in multiple regional languages, besides English and Hindi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:37 IST
SC stays HC order on MoEF's failure to publish notification in multiple languages
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Delhi High Court order of contempt of court proceedings against Environment, Forest & Climate Change Ministry, for allegedly failing to publish draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification in multiple regional languages, besides English and Hindi. A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, suggested that the Center should amend the Official languages rules which say official publication is only in English and Hindi.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against it for the alleged "wilful disobedience" of a court order to publish the translated versions of the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification in all 22 languages of the Eighth Schedule. A single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva had asked the ministry to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on August 17.

The contempt plea, filed by environmentalist Vikrant Tongad through his advocate Vanshdeep Dalmia, alleged that the ministry neither published the translated versions of the draft EIA nor sought more time from the court on this regard. "Initiate proceedings of contempt against the respondent and pass appropriate directions and orders punishing and penalising the respondents jointly and/or severally for wilful disobedience and deliberate defiance of the order dated June 30, 2020, passed by this court," the plea said.

The High Court had earlier extended the time granted to the general public to give their suggestions for the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 till August 11. The court had observed that there was ambiguity in the notification dated May 8 which extended the time limit to give the common public its suggestion for draft notification and also opined that the proposed notification should be translated into other languages too for effective dissemination.

It had noted that such translation may be undertaken by the Government of India itself, or with the assistance of the respective state governments, where applicable. The court had, on June 30, directed that translations should also be published through the website of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India as well as on websites of Environment Ministries of all the States as well as those of State Pollution Control Boards, within ten days from the day of the order. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey detains IS suspect planning attack on police

Turkish police have detained a suspected Islamic State group militant who was allegedly planning to attack a police station, Turkeys state-run news agency reported Thursday. Anadolu Agency agency reported that the suspect, identified by the...

Sikkim's Dept of IT gets in-principle nod from com min to set up SEZ

The commerce ministry has given in-principle approval to the Sikkim governments proposal for setting up a new special economic zone in Sikkim with an investment of around Rs 43 crore. The nod was given by the highest decision-making body fo...

China decides to suspend SFO agreement between Hong Kong and Germany

China on Thursday said it has decided to suspend the agreement on the surrender of fugitive offenders SFO between Hong Kong and Germany and shelve a similar one with France. China has decided to suspend the agreement on the surrender of fug...

Woman with blood on her held in reported Norway stabbing

Police say at least one person has been stabbed in Norways second-largest city and a female suspect has been detained. Local newspaper Bergens Tidende reported Thursday that a person with a knife had walked around a central square in Bergen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020