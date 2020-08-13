Left Menu
Development News Edition

130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur

A total of 130 new COVID-19 cases and a death were reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, along with 64 recoveries, the state's health department informed on Thursday.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:31 IST
130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 130 new COVID-19 cases and a death were reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, along with 64 recoveries, the state's health department informed on Thursday. The state's coronavirus tally now stands at 4,112, including 1,804 active cases and 2,295 recoveries.

So far, 13 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. With the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's COVID count approached 24 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said that India has recorded the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 in a single day. The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,96,638, of which there are 6,53,622 active cases and 16,95,982 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. barring private charter flights to Cuba

The U.S. Department of Transportation said on Thursday it will suspend private charter flights to Cuba to increase U.S. economic pressure on the Cuban government. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter that he had sought the s...

EU wraps up talks with J&J for 200 mln doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission said on Thursday it had concluded preliminary talks with U.S. pharmaceutical company Johnson Johnson to buy upfront 200 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.The EU executive arm said this could pave the way...

Kozhikode plane crash: AAIB forms five-member inquiry panel, report expected in 5 months

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board AAIB said on Thursday it has formed a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of a plane crash in Keralas Kozhikode airport last week in which 18 people were killed. In a statement, the ...

Delhi: 3 civic workers get trapped under debris at landfill, rescued

Three workers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were trapped under debris at the Bhalaswa landfill after a part of it slid down due to heavy rains, the civic body mayor said on Thursday. All three workers were rescued and rushed to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020