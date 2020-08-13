Left Menu
Independence Day function at Red Fort to be relatively muted due to COVID-19

The Independence Day function at Red Fort this year will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with children after his speech at Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. . Image Credit: ANI

The Independence Day function at Red Fort this year will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19. Compared to the past, about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from ramparts of the historic fort.

The arrangements have been made keeping in view social distancing norms. Sources said school children will not be there and National Cadet Corps would be present.

In previous years, nearly 900 VVIPs used to be accommodated on either side of the main podium. This number will be down to about 130 this year, officials said. Around 4,000 personnel will be on security duty for the function.

Over 1,500 "coronavirus winners" who recovered from the disease, will attend the function in a symbol of the citizens' determination to fight the pandemic and emerge winners. Police officials said that 350 Delhi police personnel, who will be part of the guard of honour at the Red Fort on August 15 have been quarantined at a police colony in Delhi Cantonment.

The Home Ministry, in its advisory, has called upon states to avoid congregation of people and use of technology for the telecast of celebrations. The ministry said it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, sanitization and protecting vulnerable persons. (ANI)

