Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling case: ACJM rejects bail plea of accused Swapna Suresh

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi observed that Swapna Suresh, an accused in Kerala gold smuggling case is an extremely influential lady in the corridors of power while rejecting her bail petition.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:32 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: ACJM rejects bail plea of accused Swapna Suresh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi observed that Swapna Suresh, an accused in Kerala gold smuggling case is an extremely influential lady in the corridors of power while rejecting her bail petition. The court said, "Indian women are generally considered as a weaker section of society. Therefore, discretion can be exercised in favour of a woman. Swapna is an extremely influential lady. Even after her resignation from the consulate, she continued to help the top officials there. That apart, she managed to obtain employment in the project proposed by the state government. Her extreme influence in the corridors of power is evident from the available records. Such a woman is not entitled to the benefit of the provision for granting bail in non-bailable offence."

"I find great force in the submission of the learned special prosecutor that petitioner is likely to tamper with evidence, influence witnesses and help the absconding accused in the event of granting bail. Considering the series of events, prima facie, I find reasons to uphold the contention of the special prosecutor that she could not normally abscond freely to the neighbouring state after crossing several checkpoints unless she got some favour from such checkpoints," the court said. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) had last week reserved its order on Swapna Suresh's bail plea after hearing arguments from all the sides. She had moved the court claiming she was innocent and that the current case is the offshoot of the political rivalry between the State and the Central government.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ricciardo still hoping to leave his mark on Renault F1 boss

Australian Daniel Ricciardo is still hoping to leave his mark on Renault Formula One team boss Cyril Abiteboul before moving to McLaren.The 31-year-old made a bet with Abiteboul last year under which the Frenchman agreed to get a tattoo of ...

Bahrain says UAE-Israel agreement strengthens chances of peace - BNA

The Gulf state of Bahrain welcomed an accord between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which stops Israeli annexation plans and raises the chances of peace, state news agency BNA said on Thursday.The small island state of Bahrain is a clo...

MLA Ku Ka Selvam dismissed from primary membership of DMK

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK on Thursday announced that it has dismissed MLA Ku Ka Selvam from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities. This has come after the party had temporarily sacked Selvam for ...

U.S. says takes down militant groups' cryptocurrency fundraising effort

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it took down efforts by the military wing of Hamas, al Qaeda and Islamic State to raise funds via cryptocurrency through schemes that included selling bogus COVID-19 safety equipment to U.S. hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020