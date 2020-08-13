Thaawarchand Gehlot to address 272 district collectors, 32 state secretaries involved in 'Nashamukt Bharat' campaign

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot will on Friday address a gathering of 272 district collectors, 32 state secretaries besides NGOs who are involved with 'Nashamukt Bharat Campaign' through webcast of NIC. He will also e-inaugurate the new building of National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) in Dwarka, New Delhi.

An official release said that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has formulated 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign' to be implemented in 272 districts which are identified as most affected in terms of usage of substances. State Governments and the 272 district collectors will launch `Nasha Mukht Bharat' campaign on August 15 and it will be run till March 31, 2021. (ANI)