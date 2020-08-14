UAE's Gargash says positive reactions to Israel agreement are encouraging

UAE's Gargash says positive reactions to Israel agreement are encouragingReuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-08-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 12:09 IST
United Arab Emirate's minister of state for foreign affairs on Friday described as "encouraging" the reactions from main global capitals to its agreement with Israel. The agreement dealt with the threat of further annexation of Palestinian territories, which had undermined chances of a two-state solution, Anwar Gargash said in a tweet.
The deal to normalise bilateral diplomatic ties, which U.S. president Donald Trump helped broker, has met with mixed global reactions.
