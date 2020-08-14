France's Parly confirms Macron plans trip to Lebanon Sept 1
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:50 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron plans to return to Beirut on Sept. 1 to follow up on the reconstruction efforts after the catastrophic blast which destroyed parts of Beirut last week, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said Friday. Parly, speaking after a tour of the French helicopter-carrier Tonnerre which arrived earlier in the day in the devastated port of Beirut, also called on the Lebanese to form a government capable of taking "courageous decisions."
She described the ship as a "floating city" which can provide all kind of medical and technical support, including a hospital, search and rescue equipment, construction materials and also transporting a shipment of flour. The government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, which has the backing of the Iran-aligned Hezbollah, resigned in the wake of the explosion.
