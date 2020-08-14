UP's Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra detained in MP's Agar in extortion case

Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra has been detained by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Agar in Madhya Pradesh on Friday in connection with an extortion case on the request of the Bhadohi police from Uttar Pradesh. An FIR has been registered against the MLA belonging to the Nishad party. The FIR states that he had unlawfully taken possession of a person's property.

Rakesh Sagar, SP, Agar, Madhya Pradesh said, "MLA Vijay Mishra has not been arrested by us but only detained as the crime took place in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, which is not in our jurisdiction. The Case Investigating Officer will come from Bhadohi and complete the arrest formalities." "We received a letter which was written to DIG Indore stating that an FIR is registered against the MLA related to extortion case and in that connection the MLA's arrest is required," SP Agar said.

"He is from Nishad party. His driver and one or two more persons are with him but nothing is related to them as far as the case is concerned," the SP Agar further said. Speaking about the matter, UP's Bhadohi SP said, "Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra is detained by SP of Agar in Madhya Pradesh on our request. Our team has been dispatched to Madhya Pradesh. His wife and son will be arrested soon who are also accused in the case."

Further investigation will be carried out, the Bhadohi SP added.