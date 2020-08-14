Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai police arrest another leader of student protests

Thai authorities arrested a student leader on Friday over an anti-government protest last month, police said, just a few days before a big demonstration scheduled for Sunday. Student groups have rallied almost daily around the country since July 18, calling for an end to military influence over Thai politics after a disputed election last year kept junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister five years after he first took power in a 2014 army coup.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:13 IST
Thai police arrest another leader of student protests

Thai authorities arrested a student leader on Friday over an anti-government protest last month, police said, just a few days before a big demonstration scheduled for Sunday.

Student groups have rallied almost daily around the country since July 18, calling for an end to military influence over Thai politics after a disputed election last year kept junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister five years after he first took power in a 2014 army coup. Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, 22, was arrested on the outskirts of Bangkok while traveling to a protest, a video posted on his Facebook page showed.

"I would like to invite you to go to the investigating officers responsible for this case," said a man who identified himself as a member of the Bangkok Metropolitan Police in the video, citing a court's arrest warrant before at least four other men physically carried Parit into a car. The video was apparently shot by a friend of Parit's and posted to his page.

"We can hold him for 48 hours for questioning," Police Major General Somprasong Yentuam, deputy Bangkok police chief, told reporters. "Once we are done, we will take him to a court to request for pre-trial detention," he said.

Somprasong said Parit will be charged for breaching internal security by "raising unrest and disaffection," as well as for breaching coronavirus regulations banning public gatherings by helping organise a demonstration on July 18. Human Rights Watch said the charges should be dropped and he should be immediately released.

Police on Friday also asked a court to revoke the bail for human rights lawyer Anon Nampa, 35 and student activist Panupong Jadnok, 23, whom they arrested on the same charges as Parit last week, Human Rights Watch said. Prime Minister Prayuth has appealed for unity in light of the student-led protests, and said the government has been restrained with the protesters.

The student protest groups plan to stage a large protest on Sunday to intensify their demand to reform the military-backed constitution and call for new elections.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Pune's industrial units 'not reporting' COVID-19 cases

The Pune district administration will issue notices to the industrial units in rural parts as there are complaints that such establishments are not informing the authorities about the COVID-19 cases found there, an official said on Friday. ...

Confidence in impartial courts cannot be permitted to be impaired by malicious attacks: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said fearless and impartial courts of justice are the bulwark of a healthy democracy and the confidence in them cannot be permitted to be impaired by malicious attacks upon them. The top courts observation cam...

SC says not in favour of inquiry commission on alleged mismanagement of COVID-19

The Supreme Court Friday said it is not in favour of appointing a commission to inquire into the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao observed that it cannot have a roving ...

22-year-old married woman commits suicide in Latur district

A newly married woman committed suicide due to alleged harassment by in-laws in Udgir tehsil of Latur district, the police said on Friday. Mehandi Andhare 22, resident of Hangarga village, died at a hospital in Udgir on August 11, said a po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020