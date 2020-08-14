India's COVID tally breaches 24 lakh-mark, conducts over 8.48 lakh test in last 24 hours

With 64,553 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has breached 24 lakh-mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Health Ministry has informed that after a record high of 8,48,728 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, India has touched a new milestone of COVID-19 tests in a single day so far.

With this, the cumulative tests count surged to 2,76,94,416 on Friday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The total coronavirus cases stand at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 patients were cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health.

In the last 24 hours, 1,007 patients have died and taking the death toll to 48,040 deaths due to the virus in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the coronavirus infection with 1,51,555 active cases, 4,01,442 cured/migrated/recovered cases, and 19,427 deaths, informed the state Health Department. The state has reported 12,608 new COVID-19 cases, 10,484 recoveries, and 364 deaths reported on Friday.

With 9,996 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, the total count of coronavirus cases rose to 2,64,142, of which 90,840 cases are active while 2,378 have succumbed to the virus. The state's largest city, Visakhapatnam has flagged off corona awareness campaign chariots today. Delhi has reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,50,652, said the Delhi government on Friday.

There are 11,366 active cases, 1,35,108 recoveries, and 4,178 fatalities in the national capital. A total of 12,73,140 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi so far including 5,721 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat and 9,324 Rapid antigen tests which were conducted today, stated the bulletin.

WHO has advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population. While India's national average is 603 tests/day/million population, 34 States/UTs have exceeded this figure, stated the Health Ministry in a press release.The recovery rate stands at 71.17 per cent as of Friday. The total of recovered COVID-19 patients has increased to more than 17.5 lakh (17,51,555). The recoveries exceed the active cases (6,61,595) by nearly 11 lakh (1,089,960), added the Ministry.

Maintaining its path of steady decline, the Case Fatality Rate is pegged at 1.95 per cent today, the release stated. Uttar Pradesh has reported 49,709 active cases, 88,786 recoveries, and 2,280 deaths, as per the Health Ministry data.

Kerala Chief Minister along with four other Ministers including Health Minister, Assembly Speaker, and State Police Chief has entered into self-quarantine after coming in the primary contact list of Malappuram District Collector and Superintendent of Police who were tested positive for Covid-19. The state has reported 1,569 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count of active cases to 14,094, said the Chief Minister's Office.A total of 26,996 patients have recovered from the disease in Kerala.

A total of 5,835 new cases in Tamil Nadu took the tally of coronavirus to 3,20,355. Currently, there are active cases 53,499 while 2,61,459 have recovered and 5397 have died. After reporting 328 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths on Friday, Puducherry has 6,680 coronavirus cases in the city including 2,750 active cases and 106 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, Gujarat has reported 1,087 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. The tally rises to 76,569 including 14,299 active cases 59,522 cured/discharged and 2,448 deaths, informed the state Health Department. Punjab health department said that the state recorded 1,077 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 29,013 including 9,954 active cases and 731 deaths.

As many as 1,921 COVID-19 positive cases and nine deaths were reported from Telangana on August 13, taking the total number of cases to 88,396 in the state.According to the state Health Department, the total number of cases includes 64,284 recoveries and 674 deaths. At present, 23,438 COVID-19 patients are being isolated and treated in the state. Whereas in Chhattisgarh, the COVID 19 testing capacity in the state has increased to 11,000 tests per day after the state inaugurated the new testing facilities. Chhattisgarh has conducted 3.9 lakh COVID tests identifying 13,960 positive cases. The number of active cases is however 4,187.

Karnataka has surpassed the new COVID mark of 2 lakh positive cases reported on Thursday. The total active cases in the State stood at 78,337 and 3613 have succumbed. The total COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 3,852 including 1,325 active cases, 2,474 recoveries, and 17 deaths, said the State Health Department.

The Odisha Health Department said that the state has a total of 54,630 coronavirus cases including 16,353 active cases 37,900 recoveries, and 324 deaths to date. Manipur reported 4,198 cumulative cases after 86 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. There are 1,825 active cases and 2,360 recovered cases to date. The death toll stands at 13, said the Government of Manipur.

Meanwhile, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare inaugurated a Voluntary Blood Donation Campaign at AIIMS, New Delhi, today. The Minister encouraged the doctors and healthcare workers themselves to come up in large numbers on the eve of Independence Day to donate blood and save lives of patients.