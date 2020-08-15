Left Menu
I-Day: PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Independence Day at the majestic Red Fort here on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 06:07 IST
A visual of the rehearsal at Red Fort, in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Independence Day at the majestic Red Fort here on Saturday. He will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

On his arrival in front of Lahore Gate of Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. After the Prime Minister reaches the saluting base, a combined inter-services and police guards will present general salute to him. He will then inspect the Guard of Honour and proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The GoC Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the rampart to unfurl the National Flag.As the flag is unfurled, the National Guard will give 'Rashtriya Salute' to the National Flag. The Army Grenadiers Regimental Centre Military Band will play the National Anthem during unfurling of the National Flag and the 'Rashritya Salute'.

A Defence Ministry release said that all service personnel in uniform will stand and salute. The band will be commanded by Subedar Major Abdul Gani. Major Shweta Pandey will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling the National Flag.

The unfurling of the tri-colour will synchronise with a 21-gun salute fired by the gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (ceremonial). The Rashtriya Salute during unfurling of national flag will be given by National Flag Guard comprising 32 men and one officer each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

The National Cadet Corps cadets will sing the National Anthem after Prime Minister's speech. The release said that 500 NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools will take part in the event.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour will be positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria will be among those present on the occasion. (ANI)

