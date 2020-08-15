12,614 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 12,614 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 5,84,754 in the state.

According to the state health department, as many as 6,844 recoveries were also reported in the state. The total number of cases includes 1,56,409 active cases, 4,08,286 cured cases and 19,749 deaths till date.

With an increase of 65,002 COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths reported in India today, the coronavirus count in the country crossed 25 lakhs on Saturday.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the tally rose to 25,26,193, including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,937 discharged and migrated, and 49,036 deaths. (ANI)