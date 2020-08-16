Cops celebrate Independence Day amid flooding in Bahraich police station
Police Personnel celebrated Independence Day and hoisted the national flag at Bahraich Police station in Uttar Pradesh, even when it continued to remain flooded.ANI | Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2020 05:00 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 05:00 IST
Police Personnel celebrated Independence Day and hoisted the national flag at Bahraich Police station in Uttar Pradesh, even when it continued to remain flooded. Police personnel including women saluted the Tricolour and sang the national anthem by standing in knee-deep water.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi to mark the occasion. The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahraich
- Narendra Modi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Red Fort
- Delhi
ALSO READ
New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study; will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Release of water by Nepal inundates 61 villages in Bahraich
Release of water by Nepal affects 61 villages in UP’s Bahraich
PM Narendra Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone and release commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple: PMO.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday: PMO.