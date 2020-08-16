Cops celebrate Independence Day amid flooding in Bahraich police station

Police Personnel celebrated Independence Day and hoisted the national flag at Bahraich Police station in Uttar Pradesh, even when it continued to remain flooded. Police personnel including women saluted the Tricolour and sang the national anthem by standing in knee-deep water.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi to mark the occasion. The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)