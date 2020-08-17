Kenya lifts ban on importation of second-hand clothes and shoes

The government of Kenya has lifted the ban on importation of second-hand (mitumba) clothes and shoes and introduced new guidelines to mitigate COVID-19 risk of infection, according to a news report by The Standard.

However, the move is likely to see prices of mitumba clothes shoot up since importers will have to spend more to meet the strict health requirements.

The protocols announced yesterday by the Ministry of Trade and Enterprise Development will require Kenya Bureau of Standard (KEBS) to inspect consignments to ensure they meet set certification.

KEBS requires that the clothes and shoes are cleaned and fumigated before baling. Each consignment has to be packed in clear and transparent and waterproof material.

Moreover, all mitumba importers and dealers have to be registered with the agency and adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols issued by the Health ministry.

KEBS further says all used textiles and shoes intended for importation will be subjected to physical examination and certification under the Standards (PVoC) requirements.

KEBS Managing Director Bernard Njiraini said, "examination and certification shall entail inspection of supplier's sorting and baling premises, verification of fumigation and inspection of packaged shipments by the PVoC service provider."

In early April, Kebs imposed an indefinite ban on the importation of second-hand clothes as a way of curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Now, the importation resumes but clearance will only be undertaken through designated ports of entry.