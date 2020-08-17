Ghana: Traders must pay required taxes and fees imposed on them, says Ministry of Trades

The Ghanaian Ministry of Trades has rejected claims of unfair treatment by Nigerian traders in the country during the enforcement of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council regulations, according to a news report by This Day.

Ministry insisting that the traders must pay the required taxes and other fees imposed on them by the authorities.

This is coming despite the intervention of the presidents of Ghana and Nigeria through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

A Nigerian trader whose shop was forcefully locked up by the Ghanaian security officials had recorded a video of the incident in which they asked him to pay the USD 1 million registration fee.

The victim had shown the officials his business registration certificate and other documents but the enforcement team was adamant, insisting on shutting his premises.

The Head of Communications, Ministry of Trade, Prince Boakye Boateng has said that the Nigerian traders had failed to honor an ultimatum to meet the requirements.

He said, "It cannot be we've been insensitive; if that is what they're saying, I'll be disappointed because I'll rather say they have rather been unfair to us as a regulatory body because we have given them more time than enough to the extent that even the Ghanaians thought that the ministry was not even on their side or the ministry wasn't ready to even enforce the law."