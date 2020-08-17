Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy bond spread tightens to pre-COVID 19 crisis level

This added to the unprecedented amount of liquidity pumped into the global monetary system by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which has pushed Wall Street to within a sliver of a record high. In quiet trading, Italian 10-year bond yields dipped two basis points to 1.03%, compressing the closely watched Italy-Germany bond yield spread to 144.4 basis points, the tightest level since February.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:57 IST
Italy bond spread tightens to pre-COVID 19 crisis level

Italian government bonds dipped and the spread over Germany reached its tightest level since February as more money flowed into the global economy, this time courtesy of the Chinese central bank, boosting stocks and other riskier assets globally.

Chinese shares jumped on Monday, led by securities firms, on hopes that capital market reforms would boost revenues and after the central bank injected new funds into the country's financial system. This added to the unprecedented amount of liquidity pumped into the global monetary system by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which has pushed Wall Street to within a sliver of a record high.

In quiet trading, Italian 10-year bond yields dipped two basis points to 1.03%, compressing the closely watched Italy-Germany bond yield spread to 144.4 basis points, the tightest level since February. "Global risk sentiment is still quite supportive, though to a degree the moves are down to the time of the year and lopsided positioning on the part of investors," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

He said peripheral spreads are being pushed tighter in anticipation of European Union unemployment support, which begins in September, and the broader EU recovery fund, which kicks in over the next three to four years. Meanwhile, benchmark German 10-year bond yields dipped slightly to -0.42%, having climbed eight basis points in the previous week.

The sell-off in high-grade government bonds comes in the face of spiking COVID-19 cases and bleak economic news around the world. Data showed on Monday that Japan was hit by its biggest economic slump on record in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic emptied shopping malls and crushed demand for cars and other exports.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern postponed the country's general election on Monday by a month to Oct. 17 as the city of Auckland remains in lockdown due to increasing coronavirus cases.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

RMZ Corp becomes the first company globally to achieve the WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING for supporting the health and safety of people in the fight against COVID-19

RMZ Corp is the first company globally to achieve the IWBI WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, based on its response to the pandemic and innovative measures adopted to ensure a safe return to work for its membe...

‘Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50 in Hyderabad hospital

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals here said. He was 50. Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hos...

Czechs must wear face masks again in many places from Sept 1, expect tough autumn

The Czech government will make the wearing of face masks compulsory again from Sept. 1 on public transport and in many indoor public venues following a resurgence of coronavirus infections and ahead of what it expects to be a tough autumn. ...

Tata Starbucks to have two all-women stores

Tata Starbuck on Monday said two of its stores will be operated entirely by female staffers, as part of its commitment to promote an inclusive workforce by empowering women leaders. It aims to double the number of all female-led stores by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020