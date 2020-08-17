Left Menu
Development News Edition

Request media not to reveal crucial information, which can jeopardise Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Vikas Singh

Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father on Monday requested all media outlets to refrain from divulging crucial information about the case, which may jeopardise further proceedings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:27 IST
Request media not to reveal crucial information, which can jeopardise Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Vikas Singh
Vikas Singh, lawyer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father on Monday requested all media outlets to refrain from divulging crucial information about the case, which may jeopardise further proceedings. "I request all media outlets not to divulge crucial information in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. And the CBI should go full throttle in this matter," said Vikas Singh.

Singh further urged that the Supreme Court needs to give clear order regarding the investigation of this case. "In this case, it is very important for the CBI to do the investigation as soon as possible and I am very surprised...why is the Supreme Court taking so much time in this case? Because if the case is pending in the Supreme Court, then the Supreme Court should have given a clear order as long as the case is pending," said Singh.

"As long as this case is pending, the investigation of this case should be done either by Patna Police or CBI, so that, at least there is no hindrance in the investigation. But the way Mukul Rohatgi has given an impression by saying that nothing is going to happen till the next date, this has conveyed a wrong message. And I think this is the reason why the CBI is not fully engaged in the investigation of this case," he added. Singh continued saying that it seems that this will harm Sushant Singh's family in getting justice.

He asserted that the CBI needs to conduct a very speedy investigation. "There is neither a return order nor any oral order with CBI today. Today, there is only one agency of CBI, which is investigating and no other agency is investigating the case as of now. I think the CBI should take this investigation on a very fast pace because if it is delayed...if any of our evidence gets spoiled or erased, the family will be harmed somewhere and they won't be able to get justice," said Singh.

In another revelation, Singh claimed that Sushant's mental health was never in a bad condition. "As far as Sushant's mental state is concerned, according to his family, his mental state was never in a bad condition. In any case, it is clearly believed by the family members that Rhea Chakraborty will be guilty in this case, whether directly in suicide or indirectly in the conspiracy to a murder case," said Singh.

"Till 2019, when Rhea didn't come in Sushant's life, he was touching heights. Problems began soon after Rhea entered his life. Our entire case is set on this subject. When Rhea left him, she did not tell his family members...If he was on strong medications then she should have told someone. Our entire case is focused on abetment to suicide," he added. Regarding Sushant being linked with is former manager Disha Salian, Singh said right now they are not in a position to connect his death with another death case because they do not have any such fact or evidence with them right now. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

RMZ Corp becomes the first company globally to achieve the WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING for supporting the health and safety of people in the fight against COVID-19

RMZ Corp is the first company globally to achieve the IWBI WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, based on its response to the pandemic and innovative measures adopted to ensure a safe return to work for its membe...

‘Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50 in Hyderabad hospital

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals here said. He was 50. Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hos...

Czechs must wear face masks again in many places from Sept 1, expect tough autumn

The Czech government will make the wearing of face masks compulsory again from Sept. 1 on public transport and in many indoor public venues following a resurgence of coronavirus infections and ahead of what it expects to be a tough autumn. ...

Tata Starbucks to have two all-women stores

Tata Starbuck on Monday said two of its stores will be operated entirely by female staffers, as part of its commitment to promote an inclusive workforce by empowering women leaders. It aims to double the number of all female-led stores by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020