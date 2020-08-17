Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elgar case: NIA opposes bail plea of Sudha Bharadwaj in HC

The NIA also said authorities at the Byculla prison were capable of attending to Bharadwaj's medical needs. After hearing arguments from the NIA and Bharadwaj's counsel, the HC directed the Maharashtra government to submit the latest health report of the activist.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:40 IST
Elgar case: NIA opposes bail plea of Sudha Bharadwaj in HC

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday opposed the bail plea of activist Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case, in the Bombay High Court saying her ailments were not of serious nature. The NIA also said authorities at the Byculla prison were capable of attending to Bharadwaj's medical needs.

After hearing arguments from the NIA and Bharadwaj's counsel, the HC directed the Maharashtra government to submit the latest health report of the activist. Appearing for the NIA, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh told a bench led by Justice Amjad Sayed that Bharadwaj had been denied bail on merits on previous occasions.

He said the plea of Bharadwaj, 58, seeking bail on the ground that she might contract coronavirus infection in the prison, should not be allowed by the court. Bharadwaj's counsel Ragini Ahuja had earlier told the HC that the activist had been in jail for over two years.

Ahuja said Bharadwaj had comorbidities that put her at a higher risk of contracting the virus. Earlier this month, the Byculla prison authorities had submitted a report in the HC stating that Bharadwaj was diabetic and suffered from ischemia, a heart condition, but that her vital parameters were normal.

The HC, however, pointed out that a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had presided over a PIL filed by the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and had sent detailed guidelines for prison authorities across the state to ensure the safety of inmates in light of COVID-19. "The prison authorities are bound to follow the guide so what remains in your petition?" the bench asked.

The NIA too argued that the PUCL order had taken care of all the grievances raised by Bharadwaj in her plea. "These are not serious ailments. As and when she complains, she is attended to, by medical authorities. And the prison authorities are following all ICMR guidelines on maintaining social distancing and also other safety measures," ASG Singh said.

Ahuja, however, argued the Byculla prison was severely over-crowded, and it was impossible to follow the guidelines there. "The court's directions do not mitigate the petitioner's comorbidities and the fact that Byculla prison remains severely over-crowded. The court's directions can't possibly be implemented," Ahuja said.

At this, the bench directed the Maharashtra government to submit Bharadwaj's latest health report and an affidavit within a week clarifying how it proposed to implement safety guidelines and the court's PUCL judgement in the Byculla prison to protect inmates. Bharadwaj had approached the HC after a special court in the city rejected her plea seeking bail on medical grounds on May 29 this year.

The case pertains to caste violence that took place near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune district on January 1, 2018, following alleged provocative speeches at Elgar Parishad conclave at Pune a day earlier..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at an age of 90 on Monday. Music composer Salim Merchant confirmed the news about the Padma Shri awardees demise.Merchant took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of the celebra...

Bombay HC orders SIT probe into death of man after alleged police brutality during lockdown

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Mumbai Police Commissioner to form a Special Investigation Team SIT to probe the death of a 22-year-old man after alleged police brutality in Vile Parle over COVID-19 lockdown violation. A division b...

Nomination process for election of Delhi Waqf Board ends, Amanatullah Khan set to become member

AAPs Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan is set to become the member of Delhi Waqf Board, the nomination process for which concluded on Monday. Except Khan, no other legislator has filed nomination for election on the post of member - MLA....

SC dismisses plea to direct authorities to immediately recover AGR dues from telcos

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to the authorities to make immediate arrangements for the recovery of adjusted gross revenue AGR dues from telecom companies. The court is already loo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020