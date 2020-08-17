Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal discusses opening of Oxygen Jaanch Kendra in villages with AAP state convenors

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a conversation via video conferencing, with state convenors of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to discuss the opening of 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in villages across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:06 IST
Kejriwal discusses opening of Oxygen Jaanch Kendra in villages with AAP state convenors
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holding dicussion with AAP convenors on Monday. (Picture courtesy- Twitter/ Arvind Kejriwal). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a conversation via video conferencing, with state convenors of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to discuss the opening of 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in villages across the country. "Talked with all the state convenors of Aam Aadmi Party today and discussed the opening of 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in more and more villages across the country. As citizens of the country, it becomes our duty to protect more and more people from corona in this difficult time," Kejriwal said in a tweet attaching pictures of his conversation with the party convenors.

Kejriwal had on Sunday announced that Delhi government will now set up 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in 30,000 villages to combat COVID-19 and the village youth will be trained and provided with the oxymeters to set up these Kendras. In July, the Delhi government started providing pulse oximeters to asymptomatic and mild symptom corona patients undergoing home isolation.

"Delhi has been able to minimise deaths of corona patients in home isolation thru this suraksha kavach called pulse oximeter. If patients detect their oxygen is falling, they reach out to us for help. We immediately send oxygen concentrators to their home or take them to a hospital," Kejriwal had said in a tweet on July 12. A pulse oximeter is a device that monitors the amount of oxygen carried in the body. As per the health authorities guidelines, coronavirus patients need to be hospitalised if their oxygen level reaches 90 per cent or below.

"This will help us in saving lives by detecting a drop in oxygen levels in time," Kejriwal had said on Sunday. Kejriwal government urged people to donate oximeters to AAP members so that the devices can be provided to the villages. Kejriwal had on August 15, said that all the governments are performing well and suggested that they follow the Delhi model of home isolation.

"In case of Delhi, home isolation was a measure that helped us in fighting the battle against COVID-19. For instance, if there are 10,000 cases, only 1000 are severe and taken to hospitals. The remaining got cured at home. It saves 9,000 beds. This can be followed in villages," Kejriwal said. In Delhi, the active COVID-19 cases continue to remain between 10,000 and 11,000 during the past few weeks. The deaths per day due to COVID-19 have also decreased.

Delhi on Sunday reported 652 new cases and eight deaths, taking the total number of cases to over 1.52 lakh and more than 4,100 deaths. As of Sunday, there were 10,823 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital.(ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese customs chief arrested over Beirut blast

The head of Lebanons customs authority was formally arrested on Monday after being questioned over the massive explosion in Beirut earlier this month, the state-run National News Agency reported. The investigation is focused on why nearly 3...

Gorakhpur anti-traffickung unit rescues 19 children

An anti-human trafficking unit of the Gorakhpur police on Monday rescued 19 minor children, said an official. It also arrested nine people on the charge of human trafficking. Acting on a tip-off, police surrounded the Jagdishpur area and st...

Trump says may hold memorial service for brother at White House on Friday

President Donald Trump said on Monday he was looking at having a memorial service for his late brother, Robert Trump, on Friday at the White House. Robert Trump, 71, died on Saturday night at a hospital in New York of an undisclosed illness...

JK: 2 militants killed in encounter after 3 security personnel martyred in attack

Hours after Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT militants carried out an attack which left two CRPF jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead in Baramulla district of the union territory on Monday, security forces chased the ultras and killed two of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020