Former CIA officer arrested and charged with spying for China

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 02:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 01:57 IST
A former Central Intelligence Agency officer was arrested and charged with spying for China, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The Justice Department in a statement said Alexander Yuk Ching Ma was arrested on Friday on a charge that he conspired with a relative of his, also a former CIA officer, to communicate classified information to Chinese intelligence officials. The criminal complaint was unsealed on Monday.

