Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Despite U.S. sanctions bid, Iran aims to keep nuclear deal alive until U.S. election

The fate of a fragile 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers hinges on the result of the U.S. presidential election in November, not a planned U.S. bid this week to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Tehran, said several Iranian officials. When Iran agreed to sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program, Tehran warned that it would no longer stick to the deal if any of the parties sparked a so-called snapback of sanctions at the U.N. Security Council, a backstop included in the accord in case Iran stopped complying. Turkey ferries COVID-19 aid to Venezuela as foreign minister visits

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Caracas on Tuesday as his country delivered medical equipment to help crisis-stricken Venezuela deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic. Turkey has been one of the key backers of Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen a six-year economic crisis in the once-prosperous OPEC nation but has so far withstood an 18-month effort by the United States to oust him through sanctions on the country's oil sector. Pompeo likely to visit U.N. on Thursday in pursuit of sanctions on Iran: diplomats

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will likely travel to New York on Thursday to seek a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran and meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, diplomats and a U.N. official said. To trigger a return of the sanctions, the United States will submit a complaint to the 15-member U.N. Security Council about Iran's non-compliance with the nuclear deal, even though Washington quit the accord in 2018. Britain to introduce legally binding environmental targets

Britain said it would bring in legally binding targets on air quality, waste reduction, biodiversity and cleaner water as part of efforts to combat climate change, improve the environment and rebuild the economy. The targets will form part of the environment bill, introduced last year and set to resume its passage through parliament soon, which will force the current and future governments to focus on environmental improvements. Possible mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian Embassy and security source

A possible military mutiny was under way on Tuesday outside Mail's capital Bamako, the Norwegian Embassy and a security source said. Local residents and security sources said there was gunfire at the army base in Kati, about 15 km (9 miles) outside Bamako, where a mutiny in 2012 led to a coup d'etat, although it was not immediately clear who was firing at whom. U.N. tribunal convicts Hezbollah defendant in Hariri assassination case

A U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Hezbollah group of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing that set the stage for years of confrontation between Lebanon's political forces. Hariri, a Sunni Muslim billionaire, had close ties with the West and Sunni Gulf Arab allies, and was seen as a threat to Iranian and Syrian influence in Lebanon. He led efforts to rebuild Beirut following the 1975-1990 civil war. Brazil coronavirus cases top 3.4 million, death toll nears 110,000

Brazil reported 47,784 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,352 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Brazil has now registered 3,407,354 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 109,888, according to ministry data, marking the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States. Lukashenko, still in power in Belarus, rewards security forces as protests continue

Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, on Tuesday awarded medals "for impeccable service" to law enforcement officials who have helped him crack down on protesters who have been demanding he step down for the last 10 days. In an effort to clamp down on strike action that has hit some of the country's most important factories, the government also issued a missive to managers of state-run plants telling them to ensure workers fulfil their duties or be disciplined. Ecuador says some Chinese vessels near Galapagos have cut communications systems

Ecuador's armed forces said on Tuesday that dozens of vessels from a predominantly Chinese fishing fleet that is operating near the Galapagos Islands have turned off tracking systems to prevent monitoring of their activities. Of around 325 ships still fishing in the waters near the ecologically sensitive Galapagos, 149 have at some point in recent months cut off communications, Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Darwin Jarrin told reporters. Canada's Trudeau taps ally Freeland as finance minister, promises bold recovery plan

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed his close ally and deputy Chrystia Freeland as finance minister on Tuesday and promised "bold new solutions" to help Canada recover from the pandemic. Freeland, 52, a former journalist and foreign minister, becomes the country's first female finance minister, replacing Bill Morneau who resigned on Monday amid friction with Trudeau.