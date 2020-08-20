Mexico crafts plan to help states reorganize debt
Such steps will be determined in agreement with Banobras as sole creditor of the financing, and the measures did not mean any state would fail to meet its obligations, it added.Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:05 IST
Mexico's government said late on Wednesday it had agreed on a plan with national development bank Banobras to help restructure some debt among the federal states, which have felt the squeeze from a sharp recession during the coronavirus pandemic. After a meeting between President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and state governors, the Finance Ministry said rules for federal programs from previous administrations linked to state financing contracted with Banobras had been modified.
The rule changes would allow states to carry out refinancing or restructuring of their debt, the ministry said. Such steps will be determined in agreement with Banobras as a sole creditor of the financing, and the measures did not mean any state would fail to meet its obligations, it added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Dave Graham
- Alison Williams
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Mexico's coronavirus tally nears 4.5-lakh mark
EXCLUSIVE-Mexico power plant violated environmental law, documents show
India, Mexico discuss upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in UNSC
Second journalist killed in Mexico in under a week
Mexico inaugurates dam that is flooding Indigenous sites