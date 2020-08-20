Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria High Commission in Canada shuts doors for public over unruly behavior

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:05 IST
Nigeria High Commission in Canada shuts doors for public over unruly behavior
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NigHighCommCan)

The Ottawa office of the Nigeria High Commission in Canada has shut its doors to the public and suspended consular services until further notice, according to a news report by Today.

In a statement on its website, the High Commission said it was forced to close to the public after Nigeria citizens conducted themselves in an unruly manner at the commission's office.

The statement agreed that a number of citizens have compelling passport renewal requests which were ready to attend in a responsible manner. Attending to such categories of citizens was made strictly by appointment on designated days of the week. This is said to enable the High Commission to admit a limited number of people into the chancery at a time and observe the laid down rules of physical and social distancing.

However, some Nigerians abused the privilege of showing up at the chancery without an appointment and insisting on being attended to, even on days when they were not open to the public at all.

The commission said such people behave in a most unruly manner, disturbing the peace, banging windows, and other anti-social behavior, forcing them to cease operation. It cited an incident on 14th August, when a group of Nigerians showed up at the High Commission and refused the embassy staff to attend to those who had appointments. The group insisted the embassy must attend to everyone who showed up.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra CM pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhis 76th birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi...

DGCA implementing e-governance project to provide all approvals, licenses online by yr-end

Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday said it is implementing an e-governance project that will provide all approvals and licenses online by the end of this year. In a statement, it said services pertaining to pilot licensing, medical examina...

Trai seeks stakeholder views on broadband speed

Telecom regulator Trai on Thursday invited public views to define broadband speed in various categories for both mobile as well as fixedline services, and sought suggestions on ways to increase the speed in order to meet the objective of th...

Delhi govt directs excise department to issue permission for service of liquor in restaurants, clubs

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the excise department to issue necessary permission for the service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by license holders. The decision has been taken keeping the revenue implications in mind. In or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020