U.S. triggers effort to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran

U.S. triggers effort to restore U.N. sanctions on IranReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:15 IST
The United States moved to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago.
The United States submitted a letter to the 15-member U.N. Security Council alleging Iranian non-compliance, in theory starting a 30-day process that could lead to the "snapback" of U.N. sanctions even though major powers like Russia reject the U.S. stance and say they will not restore economic penalties.
