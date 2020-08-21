NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Hyderabad human trafficking case

Left Menu
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in Special Court, Hyderabad against a couple for their role in the trafficking of Bangladeshi girls and illegally crossing Indo-Bangladesh border for running a prostitution racket in Hyderabad and nearby places.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in Special Court, Hyderabad against a couple for their role in the trafficking of Bangladeshi girls and illegally crossing Indo-Bangladesh border for running a prostitution racket in Hyderabad and nearby places. The accused have been identified as Mohd Abdul Salam and his wife Shiuli Khatun, the NIA said.

According to an official press release, the case arose out of an FIR at Police Station Chatrinaka, Hyderabad dated April 21, 2019, pertaining to rescue of six Bangladeshi girls from brothel houses run by accused Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum and Sojib Shaik. The case was re-registered at NIA, Hyderabad BO on September 17, 2019. NIA arrested accused Ruhul Amin Dhali and filed the first charge-sheet against Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Sojib Shaik, and Ruhul Amin Dhali on March 10, 2020.

The investigation established that Mohd Abdul Salam and Shiuli Khatun along with accused Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Sojib Shaik, Ruhul Amin Dhali and others, were trafficking poor and young Bangladeshi girls into India through a well-organized network of agents in Bangladesh and India, by giving them false inducements of lucrative jobs, and subsequently forcing them into prostitution. Three more girls were rescued by NIA on May 23, 2020, from the rented house of Mohammed Abdul Salam and Shiuli Khatun in Hayathnagar, Hyderabad.

During the raid, many incriminating articles and documents were seized from the house including multiple identity documents of trafficked girls, contraceptive pills, mobile phones and a large number of diaries and registers containing names and mobile numbers of various brothel agents to whom the trafficked girls were sent for sexual exploitation on a commission basis. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

