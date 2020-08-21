Left Menu
Development News Edition

As other doors close, some Rohingya cling to hope of resettlement

But even if Bangladesh were to agree to resume the programme, it won't be easy for Rohingya to start new lives in the West. H.T. Imam, a political adviser to Bangladesh's prime minister, has in the past called the resettlement process unrealistic https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-rohingya-bangladesh/u-n-wants-to-negotiate-with-u-s-canada-to-resettle-rohingya-refugees-idUSKBN15V1OJ because of the reluctance of European countries and the United States to take Muslim refugees.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:05 IST
As other doors close, some Rohingya cling to hope of resettlement

On the third anniversary of a mass exodus of Rohingya to Bangladesh, prospects look bleak for about 1 million members of the Muslim minority from Myanmar living in bamboo and plastic shelters in refugee camps.

Two attempts to get a repatriation process going, in 2018 and 2019, failed as the refugees refused to go back to Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where they are denied citizenship and considered outsiders, fearing violence. Some take the dangerous option of travelling with people-smugglers by boat to Southeast Asia. Scores of people have been killed in recent years as their over-crowded rickety boats have capsized or run out of water and food.

But even that perilous route is getting more difficult now as countries like Malaysia shut their borders, threatening to push boats back out to sea, to protect jobs and resources amid novel coronavirus lockdowns. Some Rohingya are clinging to the hope of a third option - resettlement in a rich country.

"I just pray and hope that one day my family will be settled in a Western country," said Mohammed Nur, who lives in a refugee camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district neighbouring Myanmar. Nur was on a short-list for resettlement under an earlier programme.

But Bangladesh, which has for decades given refuge to waves of Rohingya fleeing from Myanmar, ended the resettlement programme in 2010 out of fear it would become a hub for refugees seeking to move to the West. Nur lives in hope the programme will be revived and has even put off marriage because he worries a bigger family would see him dropped from the list.

"I'm 29 now but still not married as I don't want to expand my family," he said. Whether a resettlement programme gets going or not depends on Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's refugee commissioner told Reuters the focus was on repatriation but his agency was ready to work to resettle refugees in other countries if his government decided to resume the programme. Talukder said it was up to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to request the resumption of resettlement, then his government would decide.

"If the government takes the decision, we're ready to implement it," the commissioner, Mahbub Alam Talukder, said. From 2006 to 2010, the programme saw 920 Rohingya resettled in countries such as Australia, Canada and the United States.

Bangladesh's foreign minister and the ministry's secretary did not respond to requests for comment. 'THIRD-COUNTRY PATHWAYS'

The UNHCR said it was in "continuous dialogue" with the Bangladesh government over the Rohingya. "We continue to pursue durable solutions for the Rohingya refugees including repatriation in safety and dignity when conditions allow, as well as through third-country pathways for those with the most acute vulnerabilities, if this option becomes available," UNHCR spokeswoman Louise Donovan said.

Before the programme was suspended, the UNHCR had identified https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-rohingya-bangladesh/u-n-wants-to-negotiate-with-u-s-canada-to-resettle-rohingya-refugees-idUSKBN15V1OJ about 1,000 people for relocation, based on medical grounds or for reasons of family re-unifications. The suspension left those people in limbo, some after they borrowed and even packed their bags in preparation for their move.

"We dreamt of a better life when we got selected to be resettled in the UK," said Mohammed Ismail, 32, who fled to Bangladesh when he was only eight. "But my poor luck, we never could fly."

Ismail and several others on the list with their families said they had heard nothing about the possibility of resettlement in recent years. But even if Bangladesh were to agree to resume the programme, it won't be easy for Rohingya to start new lives in the West.

H.T. Imam, a political adviser to Bangladesh's prime minister, has in the past called the resettlement process unrealistic https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-rohingya-bangladesh/u-n-wants-to-negotiate-with-u-s-canada-to-resettle-rohingya-refugees-idUSKBN15V1OJ because of the reluctance of European countries and the United States to take Muslim refugees. He declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The UNHCR said globally resettlements had decreased significantly over the past few years, from a peak of more than 126,000 in 2016 that it was involved in, to about 64,000 last year.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

MLB roundup: Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win

Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home...

Cipla and Stempeutics collaborate for launch of Stempeucel®, first 'Made in India' Cell Therapy to treat Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI)

- First approved allogeneic cell therapy product globally for the treatment of CLI - Developed by Stempeutics over a period of twelve years, breakthrough treatment designed to address root cause of the disease at an affordable cost - Cipla ...

Scientists recommend at least 40 pc humidity in public buildings to curb COVID-19 spread

In addition to measures like social distancing and wearing masks, an Indian-German team of scientists recommend controlling indoor humidity conditions to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19. The researchers, in...

Kinsane Entertainment acquires film, TV, mobile game and podcast rights for hilarious, blended-family-themed, middle-grade book trilogy WEDGIE AND GIZMO by Suzanne Selfors

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 21 ANIPRNewswire Kinsane Entertainment Inc., a global kids, and family, a multi-platform media company owned by Rainshine Entertainment, announced the acquisition of book adaptation rights for best-selling autho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020