Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-No. 2 U.S. diplomat to visit Russia, Lithuania to discuss Belarus -sources

The number two U.S. diplomat will visit Russia and Lithuania soon for talks on Belarus, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as Washington seeks a peaceful resolution to that country's election crisis that averts Russian intervention. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun's planned mission signals a greater U.S. role in trying to settle the strife that erupted when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brutally cracked down on peaceful protesters rejecting his claim of a landslide Aug. 9 election win.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 03:04 IST
EXCLUSIVE-No. 2 U.S. diplomat to visit Russia, Lithuania to discuss Belarus -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The number two U.S. diplomat will visit Russia and Lithuania soon for talks on Belarus, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as Washington seeks a peaceful resolution to that country's election crisis that averts Russian intervention.

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun's planned mission signals a greater U.S. role in trying to settle the strife that erupted when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brutally cracked down on peaceful protesters rejecting his claim of a landslide Aug. 9 election win. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One source, a former senior U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Biegun was expected to leave in the coming days for Moscow and the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where Belarusian opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya took refuge after Lukashenko launched his crackdown. The United States and European Union have condemned the election as marred by irregularities. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday urged Lukashenko to accept international help in opening talks with the opposition and implicitly warned Russia, Belarus' massive neighbor, not to intervene.

Lukashenko has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for help salvaging his 26-year rule. Belarus is bound to Russia by a mutual defense treaty and deep economic, political and cultural ties. Putin has offered assistance, if required. Moscow on Wednesday said it saw no need to help for now, but has warned against outside involvement in Belarus and said the crisis should be settled internally.

The second source said he did not know Biegun's planned message but thought he would aim to prevent further violence in Belarus or Russian intervention. "I would guess the administration is trying to dissuade Moscow from either intervening on its own or using its influence with Lukashenko to encourage him to have a (more) violent crackdown," said this source, also on condition of anonymity.

EU member Lithuania, which has sought backing from Washington, has been an outspoken critic of Lukashenko's crackdown on the demonstrations by tens of thousands of Belarusians in which his security forces have beaten, teargassed and arrested thousands of people, many of whom say they were tortured. Experts say Washington seeks a larger role in a search for a negotiated resolution to the crisis. The turmoil disrupted a U.S. effort to exploit tensions between Putin and Lukashenko, with Pompeo visiting Minsk in February for talks on normalizing diplomatic relations.

Protesters are not demanding closer ties with the West, experts noted, but a redo of the vote and respect for human rights, which Washington has a strong interest in promoting. Moreover, the crisis gives Washington an issue on which to unite with European allies amid serious tensions over the Iran nuclear deal and U.S. President Donald Trump's expressions of disdain for the trans-Atlantic alliance, they said. "From the U.S. perspective, there's a whole host of issues both in terms of human rights and democracy, but there's also a security component," said Jonathan Katz, a former U.S. official and expert on Eastern Europe with the German Marshall Fund, a thinktank. "Belarus borders the Baltic allies and Poland."

At the same time, he said, Washington wants to avoid giving Putin an excuse to intervene militarily in Belarus as he did in 2014 in Ukraine, when Russian forces seized Crimea and backed separatists in the country's east after the ouster of a pro-Moscow government. "There are concerns about the potential for Moscow to act militarily," said Katz. "You can't dismiss it even if you think the likelihood is not there."

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Biden and allies raised $70 million during Democratic convention, campaign says

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and closely allied Democratic groups raised 70 million during their four-day convention this week, Bidens election campaign said on Friday. The conventions broadcasts drew 122 million views across 15 di...

Trump loses bid to delay handover of tax returns to New York prosecutor

A U.S. judge on Friday denied President Donald Trumps request to delay letting Manhattans district attorney obtain his tax returns for a criminal investigation into his familys real estate business while Trump pursues an appeal. U.S. Distri...

Lori Loughlin apologizes for college scam as actress, husband get prison sentences

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced on Friday to respective prison terms of two months and five months for participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme. Loughlin...

'The bogeyman gone': California's 'Golden State Killer' sentenced to life in prison

A former California police officer who lived a double life as the Golden State Killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for a string of 1970s and 80s murders and rapes that were solved through the use of public genealogy websites. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020