MP reports 1,147 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,147 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths were reported in the state, according to the Madhya Pradesh Health Department.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-08-2020 07:32 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 07:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,147 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths were reported in the state, according to the Madhya Pradesh Health Department. The total number of cases now stands at 50,640 including 10,928 active cases, 38,527 recoveries and 1,185 deaths.

Indore reported 181 new coronavirus cases, taking the district tally to 10,967. With three new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 356. Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 29-lakh mark with 68,898 new cases reported in the country, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 29,05,824. The total cases are inclusive of 6,92,028 active cases and 21,58,947 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. 983 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the toll to 54,849. (ANI)

